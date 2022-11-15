European shares open higher as defensives eke out gains; Vodafone tumbles
European shares opened higher on Tuesday, with defensive utilities and real estate sectors leading the advance after more Federal Reserve officials dampened hopes of a policy pivot, while Vodafone tumbled after slashing its full-year forecasts. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0813 GMT. The utilities index rose 0.9%, leading the sectoral advance, while real estate stocks added 0.4%.
European shares opened higher on Tuesday, with defensive utilities and real estate sectors leading the advance after more Federal Reserve officials dampened hopes of a policy pivot, while Vodafone tumbled after slashing its full-year forecasts.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0813 GMT. The utilities index rose 0.9%, leading the sectoral advance, while real estate stocks added 0.4%. Vodafone shed 4% after cutting its full-year free cash flow forecast and said earnings would come in towards the bottom of its range. European telecoms were down 0.5%.
Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Monday the U.S. central bank will likely soon slow its rates hikes, but emphasized that "we have additional work to do," taking a similar tone to Fed governor Christopher Waller over the weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vodafone
- Federal Reserve
- U.S.
- Christopher Waller
- European
ALSO READ
Federal Reserve rate hikes rival inflation pain in one rural town
Vodafone Idea's loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore in Q2
FTSE 100 stalled by Vodafone's outlook cut, weak employment data
FTSE 100 stalled by Vodafone's outlook cut, weak employment data
Vodafone cuts full-year forecasts as climate worsens