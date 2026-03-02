Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Bolsters Network with Ericsson Partnership

Vodafone Idea has expanded its collaboration with Ericsson to modernize postpaid services and enhance network expansion in India. This partnership aims to improve customer experience by upgrading network infrastructure and leveraging AI for efficient service delivery, particularly in the transition to 4G and 5G technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vodafone Idea has announced a strengthened strategic alliance with Swedish telecom equipment giant Ericsson. The collaboration focuses on modernizing postpaid services and boosting network growth across India.

Ericsson's role in the partnership is pivotal, involving the deployment of new 4G and 5G sites, expansion of coverage, and improvement of data capacity. The partnership also introduces innovative offerings in the postpaid segment through a cloud-native 'Ericsson Charging' system.

This expansion marks a significant step, integrating AI applications for improved user experience and operational efficiency. The new deal positions Ericsson as a major supplier of online charging solutions for Vodafone Idea's extensive customer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

