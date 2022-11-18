Demand pick-up in West and South India leads to boost in employment, headcount for General Staffing crosses 500K, reports Quess

Quess Corp, India's leading business service provider and largest employer in the private sector, today announced that it has crossed the 5,00,000+ active associate mark, the highest growth witnessed till date, signifying an impressive uptick for employment. This growth has been witnessed across digital services, facility management and payroll services.

Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED & CEO, Quess Corp, said, ''Amidst growing concerns of a global recession, it is encouraging to see demand for hiring up in India. Such growth in headcount in a short span of two quarters, further solidifies our commitment towards making India employable through formalization and supporting economic growth in the country. We are happy and appreciative of our clients, team members, and extensive network of colleagues who have contributed to our rapid expansion over the past 15 years and elevated us to the fifth-largest staffing company in the world by headcount.'' Quess has been on an aggressive growth journey with its renewed strategy focused on product and workforce productivity. Much of the workforce growth witnessed has been a fall-out of strengthening the play of emerging businesses such as Monster.com, Qjobs, and Taskmo. Moreover, productivity tools such as PoP, WorkQ, and DASH have enabled greater workforce efficiency and seamless streamlining of processes.

Speaking on the occasion, Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management, said, ''Despite shifts in the supply and demand for talent in a very unstable market, Quess has expanded by more than 25% over the last year to reach this new milestone. We have been persistent in creating industry-leading digital platforms to complement our physical skills, which is paying off well as we continue to be the associates' and customers' first choice. Moreover, it is the aspirational youth and transition of the informal economy to formalization that makes us sense a greater penetration of outsourced services and job creation.'' The rise of formal outsourced employment in India in the last 15 years has just picked up pace. Quess has added nearly 300K new employees in the last 12 months alone to its workforce, of which roughly 47% are first-time additions to formal employment in India with social security benefits. Within this workforce, over 88,000 employees are women and over 5,000 are specially-abled persons.

Quess' geographical spread in terms of hiring has visibly grown across India in the past year, now spanning over 6,400+ cities. Tier 1 cities hold a workforce share of 37%, followed by Tier 3 areas with a share of 32%. Tier 2 cities, with 31% share, have also been a great source for hiring with an extremely talented pool of employees. The top 5 states that have showcased maximum deployment are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

About Quess Corp Established in Bengaluru in 2007, Quess Corp Limited (BSE: 539978) (NSE: QUESS) is India's leading business services provider - that leverages its extensive domain knowledge and future-ready digital platforms to drive client productivity through outsourced solutions.

Quess provides a host of technology enabled staffing and managed outsourcing services across processes such as sales & marketing, customer care, after sales service, back office operations, manufacturing, facilities and security management, HR & F&A operations, IT & mobility services etc. Quess has a team of ~504,000 employees, serving ~3000 clients across India, North America, APAC and the Middle East as on Oct 31st, 2022.

For further details on Quess Corp Ltd., please visit: http://www.quesscorp.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1820045/Quess_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)