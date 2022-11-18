Left Menu

Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Business for Brazil, UK, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia

At the WhatsApp Business Summit in Brazil on Thursday, Zuckerberg said the ultimate goal was to enable users to find, message and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 19:57 IST
Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Business for Brazil, UK, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia
Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced a new update that will enable WhatsApp users to search for businesses -- by category or name -- directly in their WhatsApp UI. Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014.

At the WhatsApp Business Summit in Brazil on Thursday, Zuckerberg said the ultimate goal was to enable users to find, message and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat. The new Business Search feature will be available Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and the UK.

The CEO said these new features were introduced to offer an enhanced end-to-end commerce experience for users and connect with their favourite brands while discovering new ones. According to a blogpost, one of the features is 'Find a Business' in which one can find a larger brand on WhatsApp using its Application Programming Interface (API) and discover a local merchant (SMB) on WhatsApp.

However, this is available only in Brazil. Another feature is 'Buy' where one can pay a local merchant directly on WhatsApp.

This feature is currently being tested in Brazil and is expected to be expanded to other markets as well. The official announcement blogpost also said once people find a business they want to chat with, they can ask product questions, browse their catalogue of goods and services and add items to a cart so the business knows what they want to buy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022