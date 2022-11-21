Left Menu

Bank of Israel raises key rate by 1/2 point as inflation above 5%

The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a point, the sixth straight meeting it has increased rates to try to cool inflation that remains above 5%. At the same time, Israel's economy grew an annualised 2.1% in the third quarter from the second quarter, slower than a 7.3% pace the prior three months.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:32 IST
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 1/2 point as inflation above 5%
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a point, the sixth straight meeting it has increased rates to try to cool inflation that remains above 5%. The central bank lifted its key rate to 3.25% from 2.75%. In April, policymakers began raising the rate from 0.1% and have been aggressive during a front-loading process.

Still, Israel's annual inflation rate rose to 5.1% in October from 4.6% in September and was just shy of a 14-year high of 5.2% in July -- well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range and fueling public anger at spiking living costs. At the same time, Israel's economy grew an annualised 2.1% in the third quarter from the second quarter, slower than a 7.3% pace the prior three months.

Also Read: Israel's premier calls for unity after Netanyahu victory

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022