As part of its climate change efforts, Jio has already set up over 144 megawatts of solar at over 16,000 of its sites across India.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 11:35 IST
Reliance Jio bags 'ESG Performance in Telecom Sector' award. Image Credit: ANI
Reliance Jio has bagged the award for Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) performance in the telecom sector at the 2nd ESG Summit and Awards event organized by Transformance Forums in Mumbai. Jio was recognized for its efforts in combating climate change through the adoption of renewable energy to replace fossil fuels, indigenous development of its 5G technology stack, and demonstrating use cases in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education.

Jio is driving digital inclusion through the development of affordable devices enabling over 100 million underprivileged users to consume digital services. As part of its climate change efforts, Jio has already set up over 144 megawatts of solar at over 16,000 of its sites across India.

These renewable energy efforts would feed into Jio and the Reliance Group's commitment to be Net Zero by the year 2035. Its emission reduction targets have also been validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) as being aligned with the 1.5oC ambition laid out in the Paris agreement.

Jio already received a Leadership Rating (A-) for its climate efforts from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) earlier this year. It's the highest rating awarded to any telecom Sector company in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

