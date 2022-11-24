Left Menu

FTSE 100 slips on ex-dividend trading; Dr. Martens slumps

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:05 IST
The FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a host of stocks going ex-dividend, while shares of Dr. Martens tumbled after the bootmaker warned of weaker demand ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%, with shares of Vodafone, Imperial Brands and National Grid sliding as they traded without entitlement for dividend payout. Overall, trading volumes were light as U.S. markets were closed on account of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps was flat by 0826 GMT, with shares of Dr. Martens tumbling 17.0% after it warned that its annual core profit margin would be lower than last year.

