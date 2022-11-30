Left Menu

Prismforce raises USD 13.6 million

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:03 IST
Prismforce raises USD 13.6 million
  • Country:
  • India

US-based Prismforce on Wednesday said it has raised USD 13.6 million (about Rs 111 crore) led by Sequoia Capital India.

Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base, the company said in a statement.

''At Prismforce, we chose to build the first vertical SaaS product suite designed for tech services. ''Our core team has people with experience in global tech and consulting companies such as Amazon, Uber, Infosys, Phenom & McKinsey,'' Prismforce Founder and CEO Somnath Chatterjee said.

By partnering with Sequoia Capital India, the company would be able to accelerate its product development and business growth to serve the tech sector globally, Chatterjee added.

Prismforce is operational in the US and India.

Prior to this, a year ago, the company had raised USD 1.8 million in seed funding from select industry thought leaders, serial entrepreneurs and SaaS founders as angel investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022