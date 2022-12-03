Left Menu

RBI's digital rupee a "game changer", says SBI Chairman

The RBI on Thursday announced the launch of a digital rupee retail pilot for a closed user group.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:49 IST
RBI's digital rupee a "game changer", says SBI Chairman
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's pilot project on retail digital Rupee is a "game changer", said SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara, and added that it will have durable effects which would ensure better monetary transmission at much lesser costs. "The anonymity factor is critical for its acceptance. It collaborates, complements and completes the currency architecture in vogue, while also incubating further innovation," Khara said in a statement.

The RBI on Thursday announced the launch of a digital rupee retail pilot for a closed user group. Through the use of the token-based digital rupee, citizens will be able to make or receive payments in currency in completely digital mode through a mobile app, a video clip posted on social media by the Reserve Bank of India said on the day of the launch.

The pilot will cover a few cities with select banks. Transactions can be both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using quick response (QR) codes displayed at merchant locations, according to the RBI statement released before the launch.

According to the central bank, eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot. The first phase will begin with four banks, namely State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country. Four more banks, namely Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join this pilot subsequently. RBI said the pilot would initially cover four cities, namely, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar and later extend to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022