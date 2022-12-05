Left Menu

Japan to spend $318 billion for 5-year defence plan - minister

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:01 IST
Japan to spend $318 billion for 5-year defence plan - minister
Yasukazu Hamada Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's prime minister has ordered the government to earmark around 43 trillion yen ($318 billion) for the upcoming five-year mid-term defense buildup plan, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Monday.

The source of the funding, including tax policy details, will be decided by the end of the year at the ruling coalition policy platforms, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki separately said.

Hamada and Suzuki were speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at his office. ($1 = 135.2600 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022