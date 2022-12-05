Japan to spend $318 billion for 5-year defence plan - minister

Japan's prime minister has ordered the government to earmark around 43 trillion yen ($318 billion) for the upcoming five-year mid-term defense buildup plan, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Monday.

The source of the funding, including tax policy details, will be decided by the end of the year at the ruling coalition policy platforms, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki separately said.

Hamada and Suzuki were speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at his office. ($1 = 135.2600 yen)

