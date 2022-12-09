Left Menu

FACTBOX-UK sets out financial sector reforms

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:32 IST
FACTBOX-UK sets out financial sector reforms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Friday set out plans to overhaul the financial sector including a review of rules to make bankers accountable for their decisions and easing capital requirements on smaller lenders. Here are some of the measures announced:

- Reforming the Ring-Fencing Regime for Banks - Issuing new remit letters for the PRA and FCA with clear, targeted recommendations on growth and international competitiveness

- Reforming securitisation regulation - Launching a Call for Evidence on reforming the Short Selling Regulation

- Welcoming the PRA consultation on removing rules for the capital deduction of certain non-performing exposures held by banks - Overhauling the UK's regulation of prospectuses

- Committing to establish the independent Investment Research Review - Committing to having a regime for a UK consolidated tape in place by 2024

- Consulting on reform to the VAT treatment of fund management - Consulting in Q1 2023 on bringing Environmental, Social, and Governance ratings providers into the regulatory perimeter

- Consulting on a UK retail central bank digital currency alongside the Bank of England in the coming weeks - Publishing a response to the consultation on expanding the Investment Manager Exemption to include cryptoassets

- Laying regulations in early 2023 to remove well-designed performance fees from the pensions regulatory charge cap

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022