"It's India's century," says US-based venture capitalist Brendan Rogers

Venture capitalist and co-founder of US-based pet services platform Wag! Brendan Rogers, who travelled to 10 countries in 2022, has highlighted that India is a great destination for investment and the present century belongs to India. In a LinkedIn post, Rogers said, "In 2022, I travelled to 10 countries. Telling the world why it is India's century. I was fortunate to be a keynote speaker in front of hundreds of investors who have the ability to invest in Indian founders."

He said India is the youngest country in the world with an average age of 28. He said India is the second-largest internet user base. "Growing rapidly around 7 per cent GDP. Relentless technical founders. Indians are not going abroad but staying home and building. The inflow of billions of dollars of outside capital. The future of India's startup ecosystem is looking brighter than ever. The time is now for India and the world knows it. If you are building in India, you are extremely lucky. It is your time to shine, you got this," Rogers added.

Earlier this week, World Bank Country Director in India Auguste Tano Kouame stated that the Indian economy has been remarkably resilient despite a challenging external environment and the country's government through its policy reforms and prudent regulatory measures has played a key role and is putting a lot of effort to make the economy dynamic. The World Bank's latest India Development Update, titled 'Navigating the Storm' released this month states that while the deteriorating external environment will weigh on India's growth prospects, the country's economy is relatively well positioned to weather global spillovers compared to most other emerging markets. (ANI)

