New Salford Team Rises From Red Devils' Ashes

The Rugby Football League announced on Monday the approval of a new Salford-based team following the liquidation of the 152-year-old Salford Red Devils by the High Court, resulting from considerable outstanding debts.

With the old team dissolved due to financial struggles, a consortium spearheaded by former Red Devils player Mason Caton-Brown won the bid to introduce a team in the second-tier Championship for the 2026 season, surpassing two other bids.

The supporters group, 1873, has rallied fans to support the new team as they begin their campaign against Oldham on January 16, emphasizing unity for a successful fresh start.

