Anjadip: A Leap Forward in Indigenous Naval Power

The Indian Navy marked a significant step forward in its indigenous shipbuilding endeavors with the delivery of the 'Anjadip,' an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, on Monday. Officials celebrated this achievement as yet another milestone in their ongoing quest to enhance the nation's naval capabilities.

The Anjadip, the third of eight such vessels, was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata in collaboration with L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli. The project illustrates the success of public-private partnerships in defense manufacturing, according to the defense ministry.

This 77-meter-long craft stands as the largest Indian naval warship propelled by waterjets and is equipped with cutting-edge lightweight torpedoes, indigenous anti-submarine rockets, and shallow water sonar. Beyond bolstering anti-submarine and coastal surveillance, it symbolizes India's commitment to self-reliance and its expansive maritime security, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

