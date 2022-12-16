Left Menu

India's exports grew 0.6 pc in November

India's overall export, which included both merchandise and services, stood at USD 58.22 billion in November, which showed a 10 per cent growth over the same period last year.

India's exports grew 0.6 pc in November
India's exports saw a marginal growth of 0.6 per cent to USD 32 billion in November, according to the data released by the government. Exports of the country stood at $31.8 billion in November last year. Imports rose 5. 4 per cent to USD 55. 9 billion in November as compared to $53 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, the data showed. Trade deficit widened to $23. 9 billion during November month. India's overall export, which included both merchandise and services, stood at USD 58.22 billion in November, which showed a 10 per cent growth over the same period last year.

According to the statement from the ministry of commerce and industry, overall import in November is estimated to be USD 69.33 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 5.60 per cent over the same period last year. The country had merchandise exports of USD 31.99 billion, as compared to USD 31.80 billion in November 2021. Merchandise imports in November 2022 were USD 55.88 billion, against USD 53.03 billion in November 2021.

The non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of the country were USD 24.09 Billion in November, against USD 23.91 billion in November 2021. (ANI)

