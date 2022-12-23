China Jan-Nov FDI +9.9% y/y in yuan terms
23-12-2022
China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of the year rose 9.9% from a year earlier to 1.15609 trillion yuan ($165.59 billion), Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in the same 11-month period rose 7.4% year-on-year to 687.86 billion yuan, Shu said. ($1 = 6.9818 Chinese yuan renminbi)
