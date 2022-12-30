Railways denies data breach

The Railways has denied claims of a suspected data breach from servers of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The Railways said in a statement, ''In this connection, it may be submitted that Railway Board had shared a possible data breach incident alert of CERT-In to IRCTC reporting a data breach pertaining to Indian Railways passengers.

''On analysis of sample data, it is found that the sample data key pattern does not match with IRCTC history API. Reported/suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers.'' The Railways, however, announced that it had initiated an investigation on the alleged breach. ''All IRCTC Business Partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any data leakage from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC,'' it said.

