Amazon launches Amazon Air

Amazon India on Monday launched Amazon Air in the country to further enhance its transportation network and enable faster deliveries to customers.
Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao launched the service near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here in the presence of senior Amazon officials.
Amazon is the first e-commerce company in India to launch a dedicated air cargo network, an Amazon release said.
Akhil Saxena, Vice President- Customer Fulfillment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) & WW Customer Service, Amazon said two planes are being operated at present.
He said each plane can carry 20,000 shipments.
''We are partnering with third party carrier...Quikjet is the company through which we have leased the plane. They are operating the plane and they are maintaining it for us,'' he said.
Rama Rao affirmed the state government's support to Amazon.
