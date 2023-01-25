Left Menu

Cars stranded, flights cancelled as heavy snow blankets Japan

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 09:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Heavy snowfall in large areas of Japan on Wednesday forced hundreds of flight cancellations and snarled traffic for miles, local media reported.

Domestic airlines including ANA and Japan Airlines cancelled more than 300 flights, while bullet train services were suspended or delayed in northern Japan, media reported.

On a highway in central Japan, cars and trucks were unable to move in the snow over a distance of about 10 km (6 miles), public broadcaster NHK said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

