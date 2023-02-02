Left Menu

Punjab govt committed to create society based on teachings of Guru Ravidas: CM Mann

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:05 IST
Punjab govt committed to create society based on teachings of Guru Ravidas: CM Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is committed to create a society based on the teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidas.

He said that Guru Ravidas gave the message of welfare of the entire humanity, equality of all the sections thus creating a society based on egalitarian values.

Mann was addressing a gathering here before flagging off a train of pilgrims from the city railway station to Varanasi for celebrating birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, according to an official statement.

Mann said Guru Ravidas laid out the concept of such an ideal society where nobody undergoes suffering of any kind and vowed to work tirelessly for ameliorating the woes of weaker and underprivileged sections of society in consonance with teachings of Guru Ravidas.

The chief minister said that the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas continue to guide humanity towards carving an egalitarian society. He said that Guru Ravidas was a great spiritual ambassador and messiah of the poor and taught us to lead a virtuous and noble life.

