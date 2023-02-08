Left Menu

$5Million support package to help Auckland businesses affected by flood

“If taxpayers affected by the flooding and other weather-related damage contact IRD, it can waive penalties for late payments or late filing of returns,” David Parker said.

Wellington | Updated: 08-02-2023 09:31 IST
$5Million support package to help Auckland businesses affected by flood
"If taxpayers affected by the flooding and other weather-related damage contact IRD, it can waive penalties for late payments or late filing of returns," David Parker said.
  Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is providing a $5 million package of emergency support to help businesses significantly affected by the recent flooding in Auckland.

This includes:

$3 million for flood recovery payments to help significantly affected businesses

$1 million for mental wellbeing support through a boost to the First Steps programme

$1 million for small business advice focussed on business continuity and resilience

Inland Revenue will also waive penalties for late payments for Auckland, Northland, the Bay of Plenty, Thames/Coromandel, and Waikato​​​​​​​

“The floods were devastating for many businesses in the Auckland region. The flooding was sudden and could not be reasonably prepared for so it is expected that it will take a long time for many businesses to recover and start operating again,” Grant Robertson said.

“We developed this package of support through discussions with Auckland business leaders so it reflects the needs they identified.

“The money will be delivered through the Auckland Business Chamber, the Employers and Manufacturers Association, Whāriki (Auckland’s Māori Business Network) and the Pacific Business Trust.

“We will consider further support if required,” Grant Robertson said.

Inland Revenue will also provide support for affected businesses.

“If taxpayers affected by the flooding and other weather-related damage contact IRD, it can waive penalties for late payments or late filing of returns,” David Parker said.

“It can waive interest on late payments by taxpayers in Auckland, Northland, the Bay of Plenty, Thames/Coromandel and Waikato.”

“On Tuesday I met with some of our small businesses who were hit hard by the Auckland floods. What they told me is that using existing business networks on the ground in Auckland is the most efficient and effective way to deliver this help, and that is what we are doing,” Ginny Andersen said.

“We know that for Auckland businesses who are still dealing with the impact of COVID, the floods have been another blow.

“This is a tough time, and in order to provide further support we are boosting funding for the business led First Step programme which provides targeted mental health support to small business owners,” Ginny Andersen said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

