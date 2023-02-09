Left Menu

Bike-borne youths die in road accident in UP's Maharajganj

Two men in their 20s were killed and two others were injured after their bike was hit by a vehicle in the Nichlaul area here, police said on Thursday. Deeraj, 22, and Ganesh, 23, both residents of Gorakhpur district, were grievously injured in the accident that took place near Madanpura on Wednesday night, Inspector Anand Kumar Gupta, posted at Nichlaul Police Station, said.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 09-02-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 08:43 IST
Two men in their 20s were killed and two others were injured after their bike was hit by a vehicle in the Nichlaul area here, police said on Thursday. Deeraj, 22, and Ganesh, 23, both residents of Gorakhpur district, were grievously injured in the accident that took place near Madanpura on Wednesday night, Inspector Anand Kumar Gupta, posted at Nichlaul Police Station, said. Both were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said. The other two are undergoing treatment, Gupta said, adding that all four were riding a single motorcycle when it collided with a vehicle on Nichlaul-Sinduriya Road.

Police are looking for the driver of the other vehicle, who fled after the accident, he said.

