Bike-borne youths die in road accident in UP's Maharajganj
Two men in their 20s were killed and two others were injured after their bike was hit by a vehicle in the Nichlaul area here, police said on Thursday. Deeraj, 22, and Ganesh, 23, both residents of Gorakhpur district, were grievously injured in the accident that took place near Madanpura on Wednesday night, Inspector Anand Kumar Gupta, posted at Nichlaul Police Station, said.
- Country:
- India
Two men in their 20s were killed and two others were injured after their bike was hit by a vehicle in the Nichlaul area here, police said on Thursday. Deeraj, 22, and Ganesh, 23, both residents of Gorakhpur district, were grievously injured in the accident that took place near Madanpura on Wednesday night, Inspector Anand Kumar Gupta, posted at Nichlaul Police Station, said. Both were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said. The other two are undergoing treatment, Gupta said, adding that all four were riding a single motorcycle when it collided with a vehicle on Nichlaul-Sinduriya Road.
Police are looking for the driver of the other vehicle, who fled after the accident, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra are married
Veteran journalist S P K Gupta passes away at 92
SANJAY GUPTA APPOINTED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF SHERATON GRAND BENGALURU WHITEFIELD HOTEL & CONVENTION CENTER
Manish Gupta death case: Delhi HC stays order discharging 5 UP cops of murder charges
CBDT will issue scheme for Budget proposal to dispose small appeals: Chairperson Nitin Gupta