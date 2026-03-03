Safe Return: Esha Gupta's Close Call Amid Middle Eastern Tensions
Actor Esha Gupta returned safely to India after being stranded in the UAE amidst tension from the US-Israel offensive against Iran. Gupta praised the resoluteness of airport staff amid the chaos. She expressed gratitude for the support that ensured her safe return home, highlighting collective strength.
Renowned actor Esha Gupta has made it safely back to India after facing an unexpected ordeal in the UAE. Her return coincides with escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the United States and Israel launching an offensive against Iran on February 28.
Gupta recounted her experience on social media, stating the chaos began to unfold while she was at Abu Dhabi International Airport. With flights grounded, strangers consoled each other amid mounting uncertainty. However, the airport staff's swift and composed response helped maintain order.
Expressing gratitude on social media, Gupta commended both the Indian and UAE governments. The actor's experience underscores the resilience and dedication of those who ensured the safety of many travelers during this trying time.
