Left Menu

Govt extends quality control order for ferronickel grade till July 23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 13:09 IST
Govt extends quality control order for ferronickel grade till July 23
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The government has extended the enforcement date of its steel and steel products quality control order for a ferronickel grade by another six months till July 23 this year.

''The Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order dated December 22, 2020, and subsequent order dated November 1, 2022, the date of enforcement of Indian Standards (IS) 4409:1973 specification of ferronickel is extended further,''a steel ministry notification said.

The extension is for six months till July 23, 2023. The government had earlier given a three-month extension till January 23, 2023.

Ferronickel is imported mainly from European countries besides Russia and China to produce stainless steel and alloy steel, which are used in white goods, metro trains, railways etc. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023