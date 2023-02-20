Govt extends quality control order for ferronickel grade till July 23

The government has extended the enforcement date of its steel and steel products quality control order for a ferronickel grade by another six months till July 23 this year.

''The Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order dated December 22, 2020, and subsequent order dated November 1, 2022, the date of enforcement of Indian Standards (IS) 4409:1973 specification of ferronickel is extended further,''a steel ministry notification said.

The extension is for six months till July 23, 2023. The government had earlier given a three-month extension till January 23, 2023.

Ferronickel is imported mainly from European countries besides Russia and China to produce stainless steel and alloy steel, which are used in white goods, metro trains, railways etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)