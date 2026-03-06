UPDATE 1-Trump says further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent
President Donald Trump on Thursday said further action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent, adding that Iran was reaching out to make a deal amid U.S. and Israeli strikes. Trump, speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team at the White House, said Iran was calling to ask how to make a deal. He also called on Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and help shape a new and better Iran.
