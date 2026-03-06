Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump says further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent

President ​Donald Trump on Thursday said further ‌action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent, adding that Iran ‌was reaching out to ‌make a deal amid U.S. and Israeli strikes. Trump, speaking at an event ⁠with ​the ⁠Inter Miami soccer team at the White ⁠House, said Iran was calling ​to ask how to make ⁠a deal.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent

President ​Donald Trump on Thursday said further ‌action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent, adding that Iran ‌was reaching out to ‌make a deal amid U.S. and Israeli strikes. Trump, speaking at an event ⁠with ​the ⁠Inter Miami soccer team at the White ⁠House, said Iran was calling ​to ask how to make ⁠a deal. He also called on ⁠Iranian ​diplomats around the world to request asylum and help ⁠shape a new and better ⁠Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

CORRECTED-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

UPDATE 1-Trump: want to finish Iran then Cuba 'question of time'

 Global
3
U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says

 United States
4
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflict

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026