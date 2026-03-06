UPDATE 1-Trump says further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent

President ​Donald Trump on Thursday said further ‌action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent, adding that Iran ‌was reaching out to ‌make a deal amid U.S. and Israeli strikes. Trump, speaking at an event ⁠with ​the ⁠Inter Miami soccer team at the White ⁠House, said Iran was calling ​to ask how to make ⁠a deal. He also called on ⁠Iranian ​diplomats around the world to request asylum and help ⁠shape a new and better ⁠Iran.

