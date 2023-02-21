Left Menu

Lupin launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets in the US used for treating bipolar depression

Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets, for quantities of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg, had estimated annual sales of USD 4.2 billion in the US, according to IQVIA MAT December 2022.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 16:47 IST
Lupin launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets in the US used for treating bipolar depression
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global pharmaceutical major Lupin on Tuesday launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets, to market a generic equivalent of Latuda tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, used for treating depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder. Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets, for quantities of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg, had estimated annual sales of USD 4.2 billion in the US, according to IQVIA MAT December 2022.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions, according to a company statement shared with the stock exchanges on Tuesday. Lupin is a leading player in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas.

Lupin claimed in the statement that it is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7 per cent of its revenue in research and development in FY22. Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres, with more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognised as a 'Great Place to Work' in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023