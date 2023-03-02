Left Menu

Nasscom expands its launchpad program in Canada to Alberta

With extended reach of NASSCOM Launchpads, the endeavour is to continue to seamlessly promote tech partnership with Canada. It will provide the Indian tech companies an opportunity to successfully land and expand into the North American Market, the statement said.

After the success of NASSCOM Launchpads in the Canadaian provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and the City of Brampton, it has now expanded its program in Alberta in the country, according to a statement Thursday. With extended reach of NASSCOM Launchpads, the endeavour is to continue to seamlessly promote tech partnership with Canada. It will provide the Indian tech companies an opportunity to successfully land and expand into the North American Market, the statement said.

This program is part of NASSCOM's ongoing strategic partnership with the Government of Canada, which aims to facilitate partnerships between the Indian and Canadian technology ecosystems and promotes technology-based Foreign Direct Investment between the two nations, it said. Key features of the program include - up to 6 months' rent-free office space, tailor made customised services including assisting with strategic stakeholder connections and engagement, navigating government regulations and incentives, and assisting with site selection to establish permanent operations in the region, the statement said.

"We are thrilled to expand our Launchpad program in Canada. I am confident that this will provide greater momentum for the Indo-Canadian trade and will boost opportunities available for Indian companies," said Shivendra Singh, Vice President, NASSCOM. "Program will help lower initial costs and enhance credibility, thereby boosting opportunities for a faster go to market for companies. This is a win-win partnership for all stakeholders as companies get soft landing while creating high value local jobs," Singh said.

Nasscom is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 3000-member companies. Its membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. (ANI)

