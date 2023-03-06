Left Menu

Digital technology sectors hold great potential for ASEAN- India cooperation: Chandrasekhar

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:01 IST
Digital technology sectors hold great potential for ASEAN- India cooperation: Chandrasekhar
Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar was speaking virtually at the Summit, themed "Strengthening and Moving Forward ASEAN-India Economic Relations for a Strategic Business Partnership".  Image Credit: Twitter(@Rajeev_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said India's rapid digitalisation across sectors holds great potential for its partnership with ASEAN countries.

Addressing the ASEAN-India Business Summit 2023, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Digital technologies have been key drivers of economic development in the ASEAN region, especially in sectors such as e-commerce, online media and financial services. Indian IT companies have played an integral part in the digital transformation journey of Malaysia and other ASEAN countries.” 

Reflecting on the scope for further cooperation between India and the regional bloc, the Minister said, “after the recent announcement of the real time payments linkage system between India and Singapore, India is working with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to operationalize it for more countries in the region.”

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar was speaking virtually at the Summit, themed "Strengthening and Moving Forward ASEAN-India Economic Relations for a Strategic Business Partnership". 

It is being held as part of the ASEAN-India Year of Friendship to commemorate more than three-decade long engagement between India and the 10-member bloc in Kuala Lumpur.

The Minister reflected on the rapid advancements that India has made with respect to digitalization and said the changes have taken place due to the Shri Narendra Modi government’s focus on expanding affordable digital infrastructures, tech advancement, rapidly growing startup ecosystem and open technologies.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke about the investments made by the Indian government in developing various Digital Public Infrastructures that have brought in transformation in various segments of the Indian economy and society.

Speaking about the catalyzing impact of UPI in developing India’s Fintech ecosystem, the Minister said, “India’s Unified Payments Interface with over 350 banks and 260 million users has transformed the way payments are made in India and over 8 million transactions are made every month through this platform.”

In addition to UPI, the Minister spoke about other digital public infrastructure created by the Indian government such as Aadhaar, Cowin, GeM which collectively under the aegis of the India Stack have streamlined and reformed government and governance and promoted economic inclusion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

 

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023