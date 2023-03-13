Left Menu

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for NH-48 closure

Updated: 13-03-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 13:57 IST
Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory on diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari. According to the Delhi Police advisory, the National Highways Authority of India is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway (NH)-48. Under this project, two underpasses and an elevated section will be constructed on NH-48. To execute this work, both carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed, it stated. NH-48 connects Delhi to Gurugram. Traffic near the Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to the newly-built slip roads. The carriageways' closure may increase the volume of traffic on the roads and inconvenience the general public, the advisory stated. People travelling towards Delhi airport, the interstate bus terminus or railway stations have been advised to carefully plan their commute with sufficient time at hand, it stated. Commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram or Jaipur may use the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, it said. Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover. The commuters travelling from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No 201, the advisory stated. ''The commuters are requested to cooperate by planning their journey accordingly via the above-mentioned alternate routes. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above mentioned period,'' the advisory added.

