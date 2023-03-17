Left Menu

Mamata makes surprise visit to finance dept at Bengal secretariat to check attendance

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 00:08 IST
Mamata makes surprise visit to finance dept at Bengal secretariat to check attendance
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Like their colleagues in the Home Department on the previous day, employees at West Bengal's Finance Department on the 12th floor of state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday had a surprise visitor in the form of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee had paid a surprise visit to the Home Department on Wednesday, primarily to take note of the attendance.

She expressed her happiness with Thursday's turnout at the Finance Department and also appreciated the good work done by its employees.

After reaching the state secretariat on Thursday around 11.30 am, she went to the 12th floor and visited Finance Secretary Manoj Pant's chamber, a senior official said.

''She praised the department's work and the staffers as no files were pending, unlike the Home Department,'' the bureaucrat told PTI.

From there, Banerjee went to the room of the Integrated Finance Management System and enquired about their work, he said.

On Wednesday, Banerjee had expressed displeasure over the low attendance at the Home Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
3
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
4
Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

Vasant Kunj dog attack: Delhi Mayor raises doubt over brothers' death cause

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023