Mamata makes surprise visit to finance dept at Bengal secretariat to check attendance

Like their colleagues in the Home Department on the previous day, employees at West Bengal's Finance Department on the 12th floor of state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday had a surprise visitor in the form of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee had paid a surprise visit to the Home Department on Wednesday, primarily to take note of the attendance.

She expressed her happiness with Thursday's turnout at the Finance Department and also appreciated the good work done by its employees.

After reaching the state secretariat on Thursday around 11.30 am, she went to the 12th floor and visited Finance Secretary Manoj Pant's chamber, a senior official said.

''She praised the department's work and the staffers as no files were pending, unlike the Home Department,'' the bureaucrat told PTI.

From there, Banerjee went to the room of the Integrated Finance Management System and enquired about their work, he said.

On Wednesday, Banerjee had expressed displeasure over the low attendance at the Home Department.

