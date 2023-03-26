Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, one injured

One person was injured when a Coast Guard helicopter crashed on Sunday just after takeoff from its enclave at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here.

Sources said the chopper, which was on a training flight, crashed as it began taking off from the helipad.

As per preliminary reports, one person has fractured his hand, sources told PTI.

The Coast Guard Enclave is inside the CIAL complex. Further details are awaited.

