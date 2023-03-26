Left Menu

Govt preparing to operate flights to various cities from upcoming Hisar airport: Dushyant Chautala

Hisar is being developed as an aviation and industrial hub. The runway work at Hisar airport is almost complete and the testing work is expected to be completed at in July, he said. After this, the target is to start the regional air connectivity from Hisar in August or September, he added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 20:34 IST
Govt preparing to operate flights to various cities from upcoming Hisar airport: Dushyant Chautala
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said Hisar is being developed as an aviation hub and regular air service will begin from the upcoming airport in the city later this year.

''The government is preparing to operate flights to other cities like Jammu, Amritsar, Jaipur, Dehradun, Kullu, Shimla, Dharamsala and Chandigarh in order to increase regional connectivity from Hisar airport,'' an official statement quoting Chautala said.

The deputy chief minister said the Haryana government is working on priority to promote the aviation sector.

Chautala, who also holds the Civil Aviation portfolio, said the department has spent Rs 1,000 crore for the development of this sector in the state. Hisar is being developed as an aviation and industrial hub. The runway work at Hisar airport is almost complete and the testing work is expected to be completed at in July, he said. After this, the target is to start the regional air connectivity from Hisar in August or September, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023