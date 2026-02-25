Kaziranga: A Winter Haven for Over 100,000 Waterbirds

The Kaziranga Waterbird Estimation, conducted last winter, revealed the presence of 1,05,540 birds from 107 notable species across the Kaziranga–Laokhowa–Burhachapori floodplain. This reaffirms the area's essential role as a key winter habitat within the Brahmaputra valley's landscape and the Central Asian Flyway.

Among the distinguished species were grazing waterfowl, dabbling and diving ducks, and various raptors, further exhibiting the ecological diversity of deep perennial beels, shallow mudflats, and vegetated marshes in the region. Migratory species like Bar-headed Geese and Greylag Geese featured prominently in the recorded numbers.

The survey also highlighted rare and vulnerable species like the endangered Leptoptilos dubius and Haliaeetus leucoryphus, demanding permanent conservation efforts under national statutory obligations. Significant congregations were noted at Rowmari Beel and Donduwa Beel, crucial for both abundance and species diversity.

