Left Menu

Indian stocks start fresh week on a positive note

Indian stocks rose marginally and started fresh with positive momentum, after experiencing losses during most part of the previous session. Today's marginal rise can be partly attributed to value buying by investors.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 10:30 IST
Indian stocks start fresh week on a positive note
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stocks rose marginally and started fresh with positive momentum after experiencing losses during most part of the previous session. Today's marginal rise can be partly attributed to value buying by investors. At the time of writing this report, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty were 0.3-0.4 per cent higher.

"Markets remained under pressure for the third successive week and lost nearly a per cent. Initially, weak global cues were weighing on the sentiment however rebound in select index majors eased some pressure in the middle," said Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking. "The tone again turned negative in the final sessions, tracking mixed signals from the US Fed and news of a hike in STT (securities transaction tax) by the government," Mishra.

Last week, largely, the fall was in line with weakness in the US markets, which were volatile as the US Federal Reserve further hiked interest rates to bring down inflation to its target even as volatility in the banking system continued due to the recent collapse of some banks. Monetary policy tightening in the form of interest rate hikes in the advanced economies is detrimental for India, and other developing countries, as investments tend to shift to those advanced countries where returns on investments are reasonable and stable.

The US monetary policy committee, seeking to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 per cent over the longer run, hiked the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75-5.0 per cent. "The element of uncertainty in global markets continues," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Actions by US authorities have brought near-term stability in the US banking system; but we don't know what lies ahead. Investors should remain cautious till stability returns," Vijayakumar said, referring to the SVB-led banking crisis in the US. The tech lender and favourite of startups Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10 and the contagion effect hit some other banks in a matter of just a week or two. A number of Indian startups have funds parked in the failed US-based Silicon Valley Bank. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023