Pinky Beauty Parlour to hit theatres on 14th April, 2023

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/PNN): Writer-Director Actor Akshay Singh is all set for a Theatrical Release of his Directorial debut with the Hindi Feature Film 'Pinky Beauty Parlour'. The Film will hit theatres all over India on 14th April 2023. Before the film got its theatrical release date, the film has been well recognised in more than 30 International Festivals like MAMI International Film Festival, International Film Festival of India (IFFI Goa), Melbourne Film Festival, HAWAII Honolulu Film Festival, Canada Ottawa Film Festival, Seattle Film festival, Westpac Film festival in Sydney, SAARC Film Festival Colombo, Moscow Film Festival to name a few. 'Pinky Beauty Parlour' is a good mix of drama and satirical comedy. An entertaining and a poignant tale of the repercussions that the obsession for fairer skin has on human mind, set in a unique colourful world of a beauty parlour in the bylanes of Varanasi and told through a retinue of interesting and peculiar characters.

Talking about the film and its theatrical release, Writer and Director Akshay Singh says, "I am happy that we are finally releasing the film in theatres. We have received tremendous response and love from all the International Film festivals around and hoping to entertain our Aam Janta the same way."_ The film stars Akshay Singh himself, Sulagna Panigrahi, Khushboo Gupta, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Jogi Malang and Abhay Joshi. The film is produced by Akshay Singh and Bahnishikha Das under their banner Akshikha Entertainment. The cinematographer of the film is Gagandeep Singh. Editor is Sandeep Singh Bajeli, music composers are the duo Arvind /Lyton, and also Chintu Saarthak Kalla who is based in London.

