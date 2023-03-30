Left Menu

PM Modi to attend Combined Commanders’ Conference on April 1

Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from the Army, Navy and Air Force, it said.In the statement, the PMO also noted that Vande Bharat Express trains have redefined passenger travel experience in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:53 IST
PM Modi to attend Combined Commanders’ Conference on April 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023 and later flag off the Vande Bharat express train between Bhopal and New Delhi during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on April 1. The PMO said the three-day conference of military commanders will be held from March 30 to April 1 on the theme ''ready, resurgent, relevant''. During the conference, deliberations will be held over a spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the armed forces. The armed forces' preparation and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining ''aatmanirbharta'' will also be reviewed, the statement said.

The conference will witness participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from the Army, Navy and Air Force, it said.

In the statement, the PMO also noted that Vande Bharat Express trains have redefined passenger travel experience in the country. The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal and New Delhi railway station will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country, it added.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

