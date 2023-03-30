Left Menu

Indians ordered 3.3 cr plates of Idli on Swiggy in last one year

The analysis by Swiggy covers the period from March 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023, and provides interesting insights into the popularity of this South Indian delicacy.Swiggy has delivered 33 million plates of Idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:19 IST
Indians ordered 3.3 cr plates of Idli on Swiggy in last one year

On the occasion of World Idli Day, on-demand delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has delivered 3.3 crore plates of the South Indian delicacy in the last one year. The company also shared that a single user from Hyderabad spent a whopping Rs 6 lakh on Idlis in the last 12 months. The analysis by Swiggy covers the period from March 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023, and provides interesting insights into the popularity of this South Indian delicacy.

''Swiggy has delivered 33 million plates of Idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers. Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most,'' the company said.

Other cities that follow closely are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, Delhi, Kolkata and Kochi.

The analysis also revealed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 am to 10 am, with consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Mumbai also ordering idlis during dinner time. Plain idli is the most popular variant across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most common order. Rava idli is more popular in Bangalore than in any other city, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Thatte idli and mini idli also feature regularly among orders across all cities, Swiggy stated. The top five restaurants that are popular for their idlis are A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bangalore and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant in Chennai and Udipi's Upahar in Hyderabad, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023