Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, currently in Japan, holds cabinet meet virtually

Patnaik officiated the digital cabinet meeting from the Japanese city of Kyoto, about 6000 kilometres away from Odisha, while his cabinet colleagues joined in the special cabinet meeting virtually.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:03 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Image: Twitter/CMO Odisha).

In a first, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is on Japan visist, held a virtual Cabinet meeting. He is leading a high-level delegation to attract investment in his home state

Patnaik officiated the digital cabinet meeting from the Japanese city of Kyoto, about 6000 kilometres away from Odisha, while his cabinet colleagues joined in the special cabinet meeting virtually. In the Naveen Patnaik-chaired meeting, seven decisions were taken.

Informing about the decisions, Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said, the cabinet gave a nod to a proposal to establish a Directorate of Odisha Paribar to connect with the diaspora. "In a historic decision today State cabinet has approved a proposal to establish a "Directorate of Odisha Paribar" to create a one-stop point of contact and support system for Pravasi Odias, who live in other parts of the country and across the world," the minister Jena added.

The state cabinet also approved the provision of Rs 313.61 crore to be spent during 2023-28 for the implementation of the State Sector Scheme -- Support to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). State Cabinet has taken a decision for the execution of piped water supply projects for a few districts, the minister further informed. (ANI)

