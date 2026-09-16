U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid Tensions with South Africa

The U.S. has announced new visa restrictions targeting certain foreign nationals from South Africa due to contentious policies. The Trump administration disputes South Africa's racial equality measures and land reforms, claiming they harm white citizens. The policy aims at those enabling discriminatory actions and uncompensated land seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 04:10 IST
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid Tensions with South Africa
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The U.S. government has enacted new visa restriction policies targeting foreign nationals from South Africa, as confirmed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday. This decision reflects the Trump administration's increasing tension with South Africa over differing policies related to racial inequality.

Washington has been critical of South Africa's land reform efforts and their actions at the International Court of Justice against Israel. The visa restrictions specifically aim at individuals involved in policies enabling uncompensated land seizures or inciting violence against minority groups.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has refuted claims of discrimination against white citizens, emphasizing the threat of white supremacy to national unity. Despite these tensions, no specific individuals were named in the policy announcement, leaving room for diplomatic dialogues.

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