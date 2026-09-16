Senate Blocks Crypto Clarity Act: A Setback for Digital Assets

The U.S. Senate did not advance the Clarity Act, cryptocurrency legislation backed by President Donald Trump, lacking the necessary 60-vote threshold. This setback affects the digital asset industry that campaigned extensively for solid legal grounding. Without Congress's intervention, regulatory stability remains vulnerable to political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 04:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 04:19 IST
Senate Blocks Crypto Clarity Act: A Setback for Digital Assets
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The U.S. Senate dealt a blow to digital asset supporters on Tuesday by failing to advance the Clarity Act, a comprehensive cryptocurrency bill backed by President Donald Trump. Despite extensive campaigning by the industry, the bill did not secure the 60 votes needed to proceed.

The vote was 50-49 in favor, with four Republican senators joining Democrats in opposition. This effectively shelves the legislation as the Senate prepares to adjourn for midterm elections. Republican Senator Thom Tillis switched his vote to no, strategically preserving the possibility of reconsideration.

The bill sought to establish regulatory frameworks for digital assets, an initiative heavily lobbied for by the industry. However, opposition from Democrats and the banking sector remained strong. Industry leaders warn that without congressional action, regulations will be unstable and subject to political winds, posing risks to the crypto landscape.

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