Mystery Explosions on Qeshm Island: Unraveling the Sea's Secrets

A series of unexplained explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island, with sounds appearing to originate from the sea, according to Iran's IRNA news agency. Local sources did not specify the cause or nature of the blasts, leaving the community on alert and seeking more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 03:42 IST
Mystery Explosions on Qeshm Island: Unraveling the Sea's Secrets
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A mysterious series of explosions has been reported on Qeshm Island, situated off the coast of Iran, raising concerns and questions among local residents. The blasts, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, were first detected in the direction of the sea, though the source remains unclarified.

Local sources, upon hearing the explosions, could not ascertain their origin or significance. Such incidents on Qeshm Island, a strategically located area, are unusual and have generated widespread curiosity and anxiety. The authorities have yet to provide a detailed explanation to calm the fears of the island's inhabitants.

The lack of official commentary on the matter inspires further speculation, as rumors about possible military exercises or accidental detonations circulate. Authorities are expected to investigate thoroughly and address the public's concerns with imminent updates.

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