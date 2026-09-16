North Korea Condemns U.S. Nuclear Submarine Alliance

North Korea criticized the United States for expanding a 'nuclear submarine alliance' amid the AUKUS pact anniversary with Australia and Britain. North Korean state media accused the U.S. of intensifying nuclear proliferation and justified its nuclear deterrent build-up. A North Korean delegation attended a security conference in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 03:39 IST
North Korea Condemns U.S. Nuclear Submarine Alliance
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North Korea has criticized the United States for what it calls an expanding 'nuclear submarine alliance,' marking the fifth anniversary of the AUKUS defense pact with Australia and Britain. State media KNCA asserts that the U.S. is working to undermine global nuclear security.

An international affairs analyst, Choe Ju Hyon, claimed that a senior U.S. naval official is encouraging Japan and South Korea to pursue nuclear-powered submarines. According to North Korea, the AUKUS pact has become a template for the U.S. to extend its nuclear submarine collaboration to allies like South Korea and Japan.

Meanwhile, North Korea showcased its advancements in nuclear submarine technology. Separately, a North Korean delegation led by Vice Minister Kim Kang Il went to the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on regional security.

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