Left Menu

Bengal: Kurmis lift rail blockades on fifth day of stir

The agitation at Kotshila station which was started at around 12.30 pm on Sunday has also been withdrawn at 8 pm, the statement said. The Kurmis have been agitating over a string of demands including recognition as a scheduled tribe, recognition of the Sarna religion and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 00:42 IST
Bengal: Kurmis lift rail blockades on fifth day of stir
  • Country:
  • India

The Kurmi community people on Sunday evening withdrew their rail blockades at two places in West Bengal's Purulia district on the fifth day of their agitation demanding scheduled tribe status, the South Eastern Railway said.

All steps are being taken to restore normal train services.

"The blockade at Kustaur station in Adra Division and Khemasuli station in Kharagpur Division since May 5 has been withdrawn," the SER said in a statement.

The agitators lifted the blockade at Kustaur and Khemasuli stations at 11.45 am and sometime after 8 pm. "The agitation at Kotshila station which was started at around 12.30 pm on Sunday has also been withdrawn at 8 pm," the statement said. The blockade at the two railway stations led to cancellation of around 500 express and passenger trains since April 5, causing immense hardship to thousands of passengers. The Kurmis have been agitating over a string of demands including recognition as a scheduled tribe, recognition of the Sarna religion and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom
2
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
3
"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians

"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai India...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023