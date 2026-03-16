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President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn: Uttar Pradesh's Holy Sites Await

President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh will include spiritual engagements in Ayodhya and Mathura. She is set to visit significant religious sites, participate in traditional rituals, inaugurate an Oncology Block, and pay respects at notable ashrams, fostering cultural and spiritual ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:14 IST
President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn: Uttar Pradesh's Holy Sites Await
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting March 19, according to an official announcement. Her itinerary includes visits to prominent religious sites and participation in traditional aarti ceremonies.

On the first day, President Murmu will have a 'darshan' at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Following this, she will travel to Mathura, where she will visit the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan and partake in aarti rituals. Her visit proceeds to the Prem Mandir in Vrindavan on the same day.

The subsequent day features a visit to Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj Ashram in Vrindavan. The President will also pay respects at the Samadhi of Baba Neeb Karori and visit several other spiritual landmarks. The itinerary includes inaugurating the new Oncology Block at Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram on March 20. President Murmu will conclude her visit on March 21, participating in devotional activities at the Danghati Mandir in Govardhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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