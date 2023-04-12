China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official
China has told South Korea a falling object related to a launch vehicle is set to land north of Taiwan in a 27-minute window on Sunday, a South Korean transport ministry official said on Wednesday.
The official said flights in the area would be likely delayed rather than rerouted because of the narrow time window.
