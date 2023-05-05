Left Menu

Private helicopter crashes in Nepal; 1 killed, four injured: Official

A helicopter belonging to a private Nepalese helicopter service provider crashed in eastern Nepal on Friday, killing one person and leaving four others, including the pilot, injured, an official statement said.The crash happened near the Bhotekhola River in the Sankhuwasabha district while the helicopter carrying construction materials for an under-construction hydro project along with the pilot and four other passengers hit a tree near the waterway when it was landing.One of the helpers named Bhawin Gurung of Simrik Air helicopter, succumbed to his injuries.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:27 IST
Private helicopter crashes in Nepal; 1 killed, four injured: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A helicopter belonging to a private Nepalese helicopter service provider crashed in eastern Nepal on Friday, killing one person and leaving four others, including the pilot, injured, an official statement said.

The crash happened near the Bhotekhola River in the Sankhuwasabha district while the helicopter carrying construction materials for an under-construction hydro project along with the pilot and four other passengers hit a tree near the waterway when it was landing.

One of the helpers named Bhawin Gurung of Simrik Air helicopter, succumbed to his injuries. ''The crash happened on Friday afternoon around 1.20 pm and in the accident, four people, including the pilot of Simrik Air helicopter, were injured while one of the helpers was killed while undergoing treatment at the hospital,'' said the statement from the district administration.

Apart from the deceased, the other four onboard the helicopter have been identified as Captain Surendra Paudel, crew members Tshering Bhote and Manoj Thapa and Nepal Electricity Authority employee Bikram Shankar, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

According to the official statement, the helicopter crashed near the Bhotekhola River in Sankhuwasabha district while landing.

Senior officials at the site said that of the four passengers two received serious injuries while the rest have got minor injuries. Brigadier General Krishna Prasad Bhandari, who is also the spokesperson of the Nepalese Army, said that Army personnel have been deployed along with its helicopter for rescue efforts.

The helicopter was carrying construction materials belonging to the Upper Arun Hydro project, being constructed by a Nepalese company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation
4
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023