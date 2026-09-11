Kamila Valieva: From Olympic Glory to International Ban

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces international competition bans following the revocation of her neutral athlete status by the ISU. This decision comes amid ongoing tensions after her doping scandal at the 2022 Olympics. Valieva, alongside other Russian athletes, plans to appeal the ruling, citing unfair treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 03:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 03:53 IST
Kamila Valieva: From Olympic Glory to International Ban
Kamila Valieva

International Skating Union (ISU) announced that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will no longer compete internationally after her neutral athlete status was revoked. This controversial move follows the doping scandal that engulfed Valieva during the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she was disqualified post her positive test for a banned substance.

Now at 20, Valieva, who recently competed in Russia’s national events, finds herself barred from the global arena even post her doping ban term. The decision was first reported when sources revealed Valieva received official communication from ISU regarding the status revocation.

Russia’s sports administration has pledged legal support as Valieva, alongside other affected Russian teammates, appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The conflict underscores wider geo-political actions, as Russian athletes face restrictions tied to their country’s military engagements.

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