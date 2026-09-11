Kamila Valieva: From Olympic Glory to International Ban

International Skating Union (ISU) announced that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will no longer compete internationally after her neutral athlete status was revoked. This controversial move follows the doping scandal that engulfed Valieva during the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she was disqualified post her positive test for a banned substance.

Now at 20, Valieva, who recently competed in Russia’s national events, finds herself barred from the global arena even post her doping ban term. The decision was first reported when sources revealed Valieva received official communication from ISU regarding the status revocation.

Russia’s sports administration has pledged legal support as Valieva, alongside other affected Russian teammates, appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The conflict underscores wider geo-political actions, as Russian athletes face restrictions tied to their country’s military engagements.