Control of the Red Sea: A Strategic Tug-of-War in Yemen

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have taken strategic control of Yemen's port city of Mocha and moved along the Red Sea coast, according to military sources. This advance puts them in a position of influence over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route.

Control of this waterway, opposite the Strait of Hormuz, provides Iran significant leverage in the ongoing conflict with the United States. This could significantly impact oil prices and complicate President Trump's exit strategy amidst Republican Party electoral pressures.

The Houthi advancement prompts international concern, with the U.N. calling for intervention as tensions rise, resulting in increased oil prices and military alerts in Saudi Arabia.