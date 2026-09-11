Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes in Belgorod
A Ukrainian drone attack resulted in one fatality and seven injuries in Russia's Belgorod region. The incident occurred in the town of Novy Oskol and nearby areas, reflecting the region's growing vulnerability to such assaults amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
A Ukrainian drone attack has left one person dead and seven others injured in Russia's Belgorod region, regional authorities announced on Thursday.
The tragic event unfolded when a drone exploded at a facility in Novy Oskol, a town situated to the east of Belgorod. The blast resulted in the death of one man and injuries to several others across various localities.
Another life was lost when a drone struck a car in Shebekino, just across the Ukrainian border. The incident underscores the Belgorod region's continued exposure to Ukrainian drone strikes.