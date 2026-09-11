Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes in Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone attack has left one person dead and seven others injured in Russia's Belgorod region, regional authorities announced on Thursday.

The tragic event unfolded when a drone exploded at a facility in Novy Oskol, a town situated to the east of Belgorod. The blast resulted in the death of one man and injuries to several others across various localities.

Another life was lost when a drone struck a car in Shebekino, just across the Ukrainian border. The incident underscores the Belgorod region's continued exposure to Ukrainian drone strikes.