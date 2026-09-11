Russian forces launched a widespread attack on the industrial city of Pavlohrad in southeastern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of seven people. The assault also targeted a petrol station in Kyiv and an international agribusiness facility in Dnipro. This marks an escalation in Moscow's efforts to weaken Ukraine's logistics and economic capabilities.

The city of Pavlohrad, a key rail and logistics hub, was hit with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, causing significant civilian casualties. The attack on the petrol station in Kyiv was the first of its kind with jet-powered drones, further highlighting Russia's intensified air campaign in recent weeks.

Kyiv struggles to counter these attacks due to a shortage of air defense systems. The Ukrainian government is urged to preemptively address the growing threat, as Russia continues to deny targeting civilian sites. Meanwhile, attacks on U.S.-owned businesses like Bunge's facility in Dnipro suggest a targeted economic assault.